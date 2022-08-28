If Knicks trade for Donovan Mitchell, Lakers could make it three-way trade including Russell Westbrook
- Donovan MitchellAmerican basketball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Russell WestbrookAmerican basketball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
If the Knicks manage to win the trade race for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, or even if another team unexpectedly beats them to Mitchell, league sources say there’s a decent chance that the Lakers will be involved in the deal. The two future first-round picks that the Lakers possess in 2027 and 2029 are the kind of top-shelf draft picks that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is believed to covet. Russell Westbrook’s $47 million expiring contract and those picks could be the Lakers’ entree to a potential three-team swap … depending on the players that would land in Los Angeles.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
