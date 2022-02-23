Knicks sidelining Kemba Walker for the rest of the season

The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s schedule, allowing him to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

Knicks record this season:

16-21 (.432) with Kemba Walker

9-13 (.409) without Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/0cYLdoRrCb – 4:51 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks’ Kemba Walker will shut down for the remainder of the season, Newsday has learned:

newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s season. Story: es.pn/3BKAx56 – 4:49 PM

More on this storyline

Walker, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Knicks after an August buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the partnership became fraught with starts and stops that ultimately led to the organization collaborating with his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports on a plan for Walker across the Knicks’ final 23 regular-season games. Walker will be on an expiring contract this summer, and that will offer an opportunity for the Knicks and Schwartz to work on trade scenarios in the offseason. -via ESPN / February 23, 2022

New York is expected to get guard Derrick Rose back in the lineup soon after he missed two months following ankle surgery. -via ESPN / February 23, 2022

Marc Berman: According to a source, Kemba Walker is safe for now as the Knicks don’t make a trade. Knicks have one roster spot still open because they didn’t re-sign Ryan Arcidiacono and can be a player in buyout market. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / February 10, 2022