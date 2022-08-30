Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing rookie extension deal
Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o
Source: Twitter @wojespn
