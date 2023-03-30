Knicks powerhouse Randle to have ankle injury re-evaluated in two weeks

The New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle for the rest of the regular season as he races to heal from an ankle injury before the playoffs.

The All-Star was hurt in Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Miami Heat, after his left leg landed on Heat center Bam Adebayo's left foot as he pulled down a rebound with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter. He was ruled out at half-time.

Randle, who leads the Knicks in both scoring (25.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.0), has played all 77 games this season, but will miss the final five after the team announced he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The timeframe means he would be unavailable for the play-in tournament, but crucially the Knicks (44-33) sit four games clear of the seventh seed Miami Heat (40-37).

Two weeks from now would be just two days before the first round of the playoffs are due to begin, and it appears likely the Knicks would begin their playoff run on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference's four-five matchup.

It has been a great bounceback season from Randle, who was named to the All-NBA Second Team back in 2021, before his points dropped from 24.1 to 20.1 with all his percentages falling off a cliff in 2022.

The introduction of point guard Jalen Brunson has breathed new life into New York, and has made Randle's job far easier.

With his new partner-in-crime, Randle has set career-highs in scoring, free throw makes and attempts, three-point makes and attempts, and his 46.0 per cent mark from the field matches his best percentage since arriving with the Knicks, all on career-high volume.