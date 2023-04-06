Knicks play the Pelicans, look for 6th straight victory

New York Knicks (47-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (41-39, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Pelicans have gone 26-14 at home. New Orleans averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 19-15 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Knicks have gone 24-16 away from home. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Brunson averaging 10.4.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Pelicans 128-106 in their last meeting on Feb. 26. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points, and Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 20.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Mitchell Robinson is shooting 68.1% and averaging 7.3 points for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 118.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out (ankle), Jalen Brunson: out (rest), DaQuan Jeffries: out (calf), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip), RJ Barrett: out (illness).

