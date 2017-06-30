Knicks passing on offer to Raptors president Masai Ujiri: reports

Raptors president Masai Ujiri will remain with Toronto, according to multiple reports.

It had been reported on Wednesday that after the New York Knicks parted ways with president Phil Jackson, they would focus on poaching Ujiri to succeed Jackson.

Now, the Knicks reportedly view the compensation required to pry Ujiri out of Toronto as too costly.

Ujiri was hired as the Raptors president general manager in 2013 after winning executive of the year with the Denver Nuggets the year prior. His contract was extended in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are supposedly eyeing former Cleveland Cavaliers president David Griffin, whose contract wasn't extended by the Cavaliers earlier this month.