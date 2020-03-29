Knicks say owner James Dolan isolated after positive coronavirus test

Knicks team owner James Dolan has become the latest NBA figure known to have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Knicks announced Saturday night that Dolan, 64, is in self-isolation after receiving the test results. It did not say when he tested positive.

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More than a dozen NBA players, staff and broadcasters are known to have contracted the disease. Four members of the Nets, who play in Brooklyn, tested positive early in the outbreak. Kevin Durant was one of the four.

CORONAVIRUS: NBA players, other figures who have tested positive

New York has been one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus in the U.S. The city has recorded 672 deaths related to COVID-19 since the disease's outbreak earlier this year, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Dolan reportedly was resistant to the NBA staging games in empty arenas as a response to the coronavirus outbreak in early March. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Knicks were one of three NBA teams (the Rockets and Pacers) that wanted "a formal governmental mandate" to close games to the public. The league suspended the season on March 11 after Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive.

Dolan also owns the NHL's Rangers, who share Madison Square Garden with the Knicks.



