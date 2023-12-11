Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, NBA's top offensive rebounder, out at least 2 months for ankle surgery

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) rebounds the ball while being pursued by Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week, leaving the New York Knicks without their starting center and the NBA's top offensive rebounder for at least two months.

Robinson was hurt Friday in a loss to Boston and the Knicks announced Monday that he would undergo the procedure this week. The team said he would be evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks.

Robinson’s rebounding and shot blocking have helped fuel the Knicks’ defense and his ability to chase down missed shots has given them extra possessions on offense. The 7-footer leads the league with 112 offensive rebounds (5.3 per game).

For the season, Robinson is averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds. He is shooting 59% this season, having set the NBA record in 2019-20 when he hit 74.2% of his shots to break Wilt Chamberlain's mark of 72.7% in 1972-73.

___

