Knicks' Mitchell Robinson asks for help finding his missing father: 'Come home, Pops'

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is asking the public for help to find his father, who has been missing for more than 10 days.

Robinson posted an emotional story on Instagram Monday, pleading with his father, 39-year-old Mitchell Robinson Jr., to come home.

Mitchell Robinson’s father has been missing since Feb. 11 according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/ssoTA7GKgJ — alder almo (@alderalmo) February 22, 2022

"Don't know a place the devil will hide you... Come home, Pops," Robinson wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Robinson posted about his missing father on Snapchat. He shared a Facebook post from Feb. 13, in which the Escambia County Sheriff's Office gave his father's vital stats and information about where he was last seen.

He was last seen in Pensacola, Fla. on Feb. 11, and there is no info about what he was wearing at the time.

"My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620," Mitchell wrote on Snapchat.

Mitchell, 23, is a Pensacola native. The Knicks drafted him with the 36th overall pick in 2018.