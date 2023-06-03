Knicks' Julius Randle has ankle surgery, expected healthy for 2023-24

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Friday and is expected to recover in time to participate in training camp before next season.

The team announced the successful operation Saturday on Twitter.

Voted a member of the All-NBA Third Team this season, Randle was hindered down the stretch after spraining his ankle during a March 29 game against the Miami Heat and re-injuring it in the playoffs.

Randle missed the Knicks’ final five regular season games. He returned to play through the injury in 10 of New York’s 11 postseason games but averaged 16.6 points on 37.4-percent shooting from the field.

Before spraining his ankle, Randle played the first 77 games of the 2022-23 season, averaging a career-high 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists while being voted to his second career All-Star Game.

This season, Randle and offseason addition Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to a 47-35 record, a No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and a first-round series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Randle visibly hobbled, the Knicks were eliminated by the Heat in six games in the East semifinals.

Randle, 29, has two years and $58.5 million remaining on his deal, plus a $32.4 million player option in 2025-26.