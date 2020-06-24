Knicks hire William Wesley, also known as World Wide Wes, as an adviser

The New York Knicks did the impossible Wednesday: They made a hire people didn’t immediately hate. The team brought in William Wesley, also known as World Wide Wes, as an adviser, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wesley, 55, is a long time coaching consultant at CAA. Wesley is close with new Knicks president Leon Rose.

The team announced the news Wednesday. In a statement, Rose called Wesley “one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community.”

NEW YORK KNICKS NAME WILLIAM WESLEY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT – SENIOR BASKETBALL ADVISOR pic.twitter.com/fEPxuvU0v3 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) June 24, 2020

Wesley will serve as the team’ executive vice president — senior basketball adviser under Rose.

World Wide Wes’ influences extend outside basketball. He’s one of the few basketball executives to receive a shoutout in a Jay Z song.

