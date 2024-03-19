Knicks forward OG Anunoby is out after elbow injury 'flared up'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby left the team on its Western road trip after his surgically repaired right elbow flared up.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday before New York played the Golden State Warriors that Anunoby flew home after playing 33 minutes in a win at Sacramento on Saturday night in his third game back following surgery.

Thibodeau said an MRI came back clean and that Anunoby is day to day. Thibodeau said Anunoby is unlikely to rejoin the team for the final game of a four-game trip on Thursday at Denver.

Anunoby missed 18 games earlier because of the injury before returning last week against Philadelphia. He played three games before the injury “flared up” again, according to Thibodeau.

The Knicks are 15-2 this season when Anunoby plays since he was acquired in a trade from Toronto in December. He is averaging 14.5 points per game for New York.

