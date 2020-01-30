Knicks fail to contain loud 'Sell the team' chant at Madison Square Garden

These days, there isn't such thing as a "low" for the Knicks organization. To call anything over the past few years a "low," after all, would be to wrongfully imply there were ever highs.

Still, the end of the Knicks' 127-106 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night was pretty bad, even for recent New York standards.

First, guard Elfrid Payton was ejected along with forward Marcus Morris for their roles in an altercation with Memphis forward Jae Crowder. As Crowder rose up to take a 3-pointer with the game already put away, Payton shoved him out of bounds.

Almost had a fight break out at Madison Square Garden between Knicks and Grizzlies. Elfrid Payton shoves Jae Crowder on a 3-pointer with about 50 seconds left and Grizz up 124-106. He'll be hearing from NBA. pic.twitter.com/65kSzOHClc — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 30, 2020

Soon after, Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden voiced their displeasure with the state of the once-proud franchise, chanting "Sell the team!" in unison toward unpopular owner James Dolan. While arena personnel quickly tried to cover up the embarrassment by pumping loud music through the venue, the anger from supporters was unmistakable.

"SELL THE TEAM."



Fans at Madison Square Garden are fed up.



( : @MikeVorkunov)pic.twitter.com/ASdWszla27







— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 30, 2020

Payton, for his part, expressed no remorse after the game, telling reporters, per The Athletic, he'd "do it again." Morris said Crowder displays "female tendencies" on the court, such as "flopping and throwing his head back the entire game." Morris apologized after the media session for his word choice.

Both players called Crowder's shot unprofessional.

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back...he's soft, very woman-like"



- Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M



— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

I apologize for using the term “female tendencies” I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) January 30, 2020

The Knicks dropped to 13-36 with the loss, and they continue to meander without direction. Their top draft picks the past two years, Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett, have yet to impress, and top free agents showed an aversion to the franchise over the summer, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving preferring to sign with the Nets. New York was recently included in Sporting News' ranking of NBA teams least likely to turn around their misfortunes in the near future.

Late-game actions by New York players Wednesday night underlined the team's current dysfunction.

Despite posting a losing record in 16 of the past 19 seasons, this year included, Knicks fans remain a loyal bunch. Madison Square Garden has kept its place as a revered basketball institution. But patience with Dolan is wearing ever thinner — a conflict that could get increasingly ugly as New York continues to toil.