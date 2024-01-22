Knicks face the Nets, aim for 4th straight win

New York Knicks (26-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on Brooklyn.

The Nets are 1-4 against Atlantic Division opponents. Brooklyn gives up 115.8 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Knicks are 18-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks third in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.3.

The Nets score 114.2 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 110.6 the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Nets give up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Nets 121-102 in their last meeting on Dec. 21. Randle led the Knicks with 26 points, and Cameron Thomas led the Nets with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Thomas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Randle is averaging 24.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 108.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 50.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Ben Simmons: out (back).

Knicks: Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press