Knicks beat Washington 120-99; Wizards out of contention in NBA In-Season Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 to lift the New York Knicks to a 120-99 victory over Washington on Friday night, eliminating the Wizards from contention in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Washington has dropped all three of its games so far in this new tourney. The Knicks improved to 1-1. Teams play four games apiece in the preliminary round, with the six group winners and two wild cards advancing.

New York has won five of six overall and sent the Wizards to their fifth straight defeat. The Knicks led by 21 points in the second quarter, but Washington had the margin down to five on several occasions after halftime.

New York had an answer each time. It was 95-90 after Corey Kispert's layup with 9:28 to play. Then the Knicks clamped down, holding Washington to two points over the next seven-plus minutes.

Brunson's 3-pointer made it 105-92 with 4:44 to play, and it was smooth sailing from there for the Knicks, who led 115-92 after a 3 by Quickley.

Washington entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NBA in pace at 104.6 possessions per game. But the Wizards were held under 100 by points by the defensive-minded Knicks, the fifth time in 12 games New York has accomplished that.

Julius Randle scored 22 points for New York. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 19, and Deni Avdija added 18.

The Knicks outscored Washington 31-15 in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Charlotte on Saturday night.

Wizards: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Noah Trister, The Associated Press