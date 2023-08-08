Brennon Johnson

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Cohen says he recalls seeing the talent of Brennan Johnson from "the first day I saw him play football".

Cohen coached Johnson with Forest's under-23 side and saw the potential in a player who went on to score 16 Championship goals in the club's 2021-22 promotion season and strike eight times in the Premier League last campaign as they remained in the division.

"Bren's a superstar, I loved working with Bren," he told BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut up and Show More Football podcast.

"From the first day I saw him play football I knew he was going to be a superstar.

"I actually sent him a video the other day of some clips we did for him when he was 18. I was cold calling League 1, League 2 managers to try and get him out on loan because he was too good for our under-23s team.

"I won't say the name of the club but one actually didn't take him on a free because he didn't want to pay the hotel bill for him - now he's gone onto what he's gone onto.

"It's crazy people couldn't see what everyone in the football club could see but he obviously needed a loan too."

Johnson's impressive contributions to Forest's survival last season have led to him being linked with a £40m move away from the club but Cohen hopes if he is to leave it is only for a significant career upgrade.

"I think the right way to do it is don't move sideways for a little bit more money," he added.

"It's easy for us to sit here and say 'he's from Nottingham, his dad played for Forest, why would he ever want to leave?'

"But he's also probably really ambitious and wants to win medals and trophies.

"If that's with Forest that would be absolutely incredible but at this moment in his career he might be looking at a Liverpool or someone of that ilk who is closer to winning trophies. I hope he doesn't move sideways.

"If he was to leave, whatever happens, he should be remembered as a legend in my eyes because he was an absolute catalyst for that promotion season and staying up last year."

