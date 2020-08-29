'I knew I was going to die': Shrimpers rescue each other from sinking boats while riding out Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. – As the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in 160 years howled and hammered him, Phillip “Rooster” Dyson Jr., held onto an industrial icebox on the back deck of his 50-foot shrimping trawler and prayed for daylight.

He thought of his four children and the rest of his family and realized he might not live to see them again.

“It was that point when you know you messed up but it’s too late to turn back,” Dyson, 36, recalled. “It was a living nightmare.”

Most everyone in lower Cameron Parish evacuated well out of the path of Hurricane Laura, which roared ashore early Thursday over the coastal town of Cameron, the parish seat, with 150-mph winds and wreaked a swath of destruction as far north as Shreveport. At least 14 people died during the storm.

But the shrimpers of Cameron did what they do each time a storm approaches: They motored their trawlers 30 miles inland, tied them to a pier at the Port of Lake Charles and hunkered down in their cabins to ride out the storm. Hurricane Laura, however, delivered a destructive mauling unlike any they’d ever seen, tearing boats from moorings, sucking captains out of cabins and sinking boat after boat into the channel.

Phillip "Rooster" Dyson stands for a portrait aboard his damaged shrimp boat, "Daddy's Girls," in the Port of Lake Charles after it was hammered by Hurricane Laura with him aboard riding out the storm. More

Fifteen shrimping boats tied up to wait out Laura. Only five survived, the rest sinking to the bottom of Bayou Contraband, the channel that cuts along the port. Remarkably, no one drowned. As Laura lashed at them and with rescue teams unable to respond, shrimpers and other boat captains performed daring mid-storm rescues to save each other from the violent squall.

Still, the ordeal dealt a serious blow to Cameron’s shrimping industry, already hobbled from past storms like Hurricanes Rita in 2005 and Ike in 2008.

“Shrimping is the lifeblood of our parish,” said Scott Trahan, vice president of the Cameron Parish Police Jury, the local elective body. “Everybody’s family has someone who shrimps.”

On Wednesday night, as Laura strengthened in the gulf and headed for Cameron, Dyson drove his four children, mom, sister, niece and nephew to a WoodSpring Suites hotel in east Lake Charles, then he moored his trawler – christened “Daddy’s Girls” for his three daughters, ages 11 to 16 – to giant steel cleats on the port’s pier. His father, Phillip Dyson Sr., tied up his own 55-foot steel-hulled trawler next to his. It was the same drill the Dysons had done for Rita and Ike, without incident.

“I figured if I stayed with the boat, I’d have a better chance of saving it,” said Dyson, who earned his nickname as a youth by endlessly watching the John Wayne western, "Rooster Cogburn."

As Laura’s winds mounted around 1 a.m., swaths of tin roof from a nearby warehouse crashed on the pier next to the boats. The wind screamed like a train horn and chunks of air duct systems from the warehouse crashed around them.

Ropes from Dyson’s boat snapped off and he and his dad scurried out of their cabins and retied them. Tornados ripped through the pier, demolishing a metal storage building and tearing through the boats. Dyson watched as one of the twisters pulled the cabin off a nearby boat and flipped its captain 15 feet into the air, then dropped him on deck. He survived.

Another boat belonging to his cousin, Clarence Dyson, ripped from its mooring and dragged another boat with it into the channel. Both boats went down in a foaming swirl, he said. No one was in them at the time.

Inside Dyson’s cabin, radios flew off shelves and a radar smashed through a window. He could hear his boat pulling apart. The storm’s powerful eyewall winds, the system’s most violent, were battering the trawler. “At that point in time, I didn’t think we were going to make it,” Dyson said.

