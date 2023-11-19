Kneepkens scores 22 as No. 4 Utah women beat D-II Alaska Anchorage 101-56

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 22 points and had six steals, Reese Ross added 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 4 Utah never trailed in its 101-56 win over Division-II Alaska Anchorage on Friday night at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Kneepkens made 9 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Ross was 7-of-12 shooting. Alissa Pili — who starred at A.J. Dimond High School in Anchorage — scored 18 points and blocked three shots and Ines Vieira had 11 points and 14 assists for Utah (3-1).

Kneepkens hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and Vieira made a layup to cap an 11-2 run that made it 22-11 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter. Maty Wilke hit two 3-pointers and Ross and Pili each made a 3 during a 16-0 run to end the first an begin the second quarter that pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Kneepkens had 13 points and five steals in the first half, Ross added 12 points and Pili scored 10 as the Utes took a 56-28 lead into intermission. Vieira had six points and eight assists before halftime.

Jazzpher Evans led Alaska Anchorage with 14 points.

Utah plays Eastern Kentucky in the championship game on Sunday.

