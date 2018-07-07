Knee pain sends Aroldis Chapman out of game after facing one batter

Aroldis Chapman faced just one batter Saturday, ultimately leaving with a knee injury.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman entered Saturday's game in a non-save situation, trying to protect a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

He faced one batter, striking out Randal Grichuk, and left with an apparent knee injury. The Yankees ultimately won 8-5, with Luis Severino picking up his MLB-leading 14th win.

According to MLB.com, it could be a lingering tendinitis issue that forced Chapman out of the game early.

Chapman's status should be updated by the team sometime after the game, but his injury doesn't appear serious.

