Knee injury ends Dayton QB Jeske's career

(STATS) - Dayton fifth-year senior quarterback Alex Jeske's career has been ended by a knee injury he suffered in the Flyers' season-ending win over Robert Morris.

It occurred during the first quarter of the Flyers' 49-28 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

"It's very unfortunate. Heartbreaking, really," Dayton coach Rick Chamberlin said. "He worked so hard after missing half of the season last year.

"All of us - his teammates and coaches - feel for him. But he is still a very important part of our football team. He will have a positive impact in helping all of our quarterbacks. We will feel his presence from here on out."

Jeske, a 2½-year starter, redshirted in 2014 and missed the first five games last season while recovering from a fractured bone in his foot. He ranks third in school history in career completions (438), passing yards (5,306) and total offense (6,319).

Freshman Jack Cook stepped into the starter's role. The Flyers next face Southeast Missouri on the road Saturday.