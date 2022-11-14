Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Knaus Tabbert reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of €247m and statutory earnings per share of €2.50, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Knaus Tabbert after the latest results.

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Knaus Tabbert are now predicting revenues of €1.21b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 215% to €3.93. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €1.20b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.63 in 2023. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

The average price target fell 8.8% to €51.93, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Knaus Tabbert, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €77.00 and the most bearish at €27.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Knaus Tabbert's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Knaus Tabbert is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

