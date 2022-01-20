The KN95 Face Masks Jennifer Garner and Sarah Jessica Parker Wear All the Time Are Finally Back in Stock

Eva Thomas
·2 min read
jennifer garner; SJP; face masks
jennifer garner; SJP; face masks

GC Images (2)

Remember when there used to be waitlists to get into restaurants or college courses that always filled up first? Sure, those still exist, but nowadays, the longest waitlists are actually for products — like for sneakers, as is the case for any of Cariuma's kicks, or for protective face masks, like Evolvetogether's famous KN95 face masks that sell out all the time.

Evolvetogether's face masks are easily the most popular in Hollywood. And there's quite an impressive list of celeb fans to prove it, like Sarah Jessica Parker, who's almost exclusively seen in her Evolve KN95. Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, Ariana Grande, and Kristen Stewart are some other A-listers who cover up with Evolvetogether's skin-friendly options.

Evolvetogether KN95 Restock&quot;
Evolvetogether KN95 Restock"

Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Rio de Janeiro KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

The brand has both disposable and KN95 options, the latter of which experts have advised protect best against the omicron variant. While both regularly go in and out of stock, it's the KN95s that are nearly impossible to get your hands on. But as luck would have it, we caught the latest restock — as in, a fresh batch of KN95s just dropped at 12 p.m. EST today — which means now is your best, and possibly only, chance to grab a pack or two of Hollywood's favorite face masks.

Evolvetogether's KN95s have a durable six-layer design; there's a water-repellent exterior (wear these worry-free in rain or snow), two high-density filters that keep out bacteria, one activated charcoal filter that reduces odor, and two moisture-wicking interior layers. A bendable nose bridge and no-tug ear loops round out an already impressive KN95. Each mask is also stamped with the brand's now iconic name, as well as coordinates of places around the world, adding a stylish, meaningful touch.

The KN95s go for just under $15 for a pack of five, which equals about $3 per mask. They're available in a slew of colors, like a classic black, navy, and beige, so you have ample color options. We're stocking up on every hue, what about you?

Shop the buzzy KN95s before they're gone again below.

Evolvetogether KN95 Restock&quot;
Evolvetogether KN95 Restock"

Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Santorini KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

Evolve Together KN95 masks 2021
Evolve Together KN95 masks 2021

Evolve Together

Buy It! Evolvetogether Copenhagen KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • RHOSLC  Star Mary Cosby on Why She Skipped Season 2 Reunion Taping: 'They Told Lies'

    "I didn't go because it was one-sided," Mary Cosby said of the reunion special, which was filmed earlier this month

  • Jennifer Garner (and the Rest of Hollywood) Loves These KN95 Masks — and They're Back in Stock

    More A-list fans include Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes, and Angelina Jolie.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge's trendy tan co-ord is more affordable than it looks

    And, by some miracle, you can still get your hands on it.

  • Jennifer Lopez Wore a Leather Bra as a Top and Made It Work

    J.Lo can make anything work, really.

  • Serena Williams' Legs Are Killer As She Engages In A Lightsaber Battle With Her Daughter

    Serena Williams engages in an epic lightsaber battle with her daughter in a new IG vid—and her legs are killer. Conditioning work and yoga keep her fit AF.

  • You Need to See Jennifer Lopez in a Leather Cutout Bandeau

    Jennifer Lopez brought back the hot girl summer aesthetic in the heart of winter, posing in a leather cutout bandeau on her Instagram.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal