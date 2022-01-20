The KN95 Face Masks Jennifer Garner and Sarah Jessica Parker Wear All the Time Are Finally Back in Stock

jennifer garner; SJP; face masks

Remember when there used to be waitlists to get into restaurants or college courses that always filled up first? Sure, those still exist, but nowadays, the longest waitlists are actually for products — like for sneakers, as is the case for any of Cariuma's kicks, or for protective face masks, like Evolvetogether's famous KN95 face masks that sell out all the time.

Evolvetogether's face masks are easily the most popular in Hollywood. And there's quite an impressive list of celeb fans to prove it, like Sarah Jessica Parker, who's almost exclusively seen in her Evolve KN95. Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, Ariana Grande, and Kristen Stewart are some other A-listers who cover up with Evolvetogether's skin-friendly options.

Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Rio de Janeiro KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

The brand has both disposable and KN95 options, the latter of which experts have advised protect best against the omicron variant. While both regularly go in and out of stock, it's the KN95s that are nearly impossible to get your hands on. But as luck would have it, we caught the latest restock — as in, a fresh batch of KN95s just dropped at 12 p.m. EST today — which means now is your best, and possibly only, chance to grab a pack or two of Hollywood's favorite face masks.

Evolvetogether's KN95s have a durable six-layer design; there's a water-repellent exterior (wear these worry-free in rain or snow), two high-density filters that keep out bacteria, one activated charcoal filter that reduces odor, and two moisture-wicking interior layers. A bendable nose bridge and no-tug ear loops round out an already impressive KN95. Each mask is also stamped with the brand's now iconic name, as well as coordinates of places around the world, adding a stylish, meaningful touch.

The KN95s go for just under $15 for a pack of five, which equals about $3 per mask. They're available in a slew of colors, like a classic black, navy, and beige, so you have ample color options. We're stocking up on every hue, what about you?

Shop the buzzy KN95s before they're gone again below.

Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Santorini KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

Evolve Together KN95 masks 2021

Evolve Together

Buy It! Evolvetogether Copenhagen KN95 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com