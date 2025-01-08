#KLUpod | K League Winter Transfer Update: Seoul Signings, Song Bum-keun Returns, Daejeon's Big Deal & More

K League transfers

With the transfer window now open in Korea, The K League United Podcast takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing early moves so far across both divisions.

Matthew Binns is joined by Paul Neat to take a first look into the transfer window as a number of clubs swiftly go about their business.

Attention turns to the capital as we look at FC Seoul's early transfers, including Kim Jin-su and Moon Seon-min, as well Jeonbuk's managerial acquisition of Gus Poyet.

We take a look at Daejeon who have signed striker Joo Min-kyu while Ulsan HD have been up to all sorts as Kim Pan-gon starts a generational shift.

There's even time to dip into K League 2 and look at Suwon Samsung Bluewings whose transfer of Stanislav Iljutcenko from rivals Seoul is bound to cause friction between supporters.