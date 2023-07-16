Klugman and Lacy take pride in Wimbledon run

Hannah Klugman and Isabelle Lacy revelled in a dream week at Wimbledon despite tasting defeat in the girls’ doubles final.

Klugman and Lacy, who are both supported by the LTA’s Men’s & Women’s Programme, had defied their unseeded status to reach Sunday’s final at the All England Club, taking on fellow unseeded opponents Alena Kovačková and Laura Samsonová.

It was a hotly contested encounter out on Court 3 but ultimately it was the Czech duo who prevailed, defeating Klugman and Lacy 6-4 7-5.

There was natural disappointment for the duo, but also plenty of positives for them to draw on.

“Our week as a whole has been amazing,” said Lacy.

“We’ve had the most incredible experience, the crowd, with our family and friends, it’s all been so special. We’ll never forget it.

“We’re disappointed, we’d obviously have loved to get the win, but we’ll learn from it and come back next year stronger.”

Klugman added: “Our expectations were very low at the start of the week. Of course, as it got further along, we both thought we could do it. I’m disappointed but next year we’ll definitely be back.”

Lacy and Klugman were also both in action in the singles competition, and will now look to use their SW19 experiences to their advantage across their next tournaments.

Lacy commented: “We can take a lot of confidence. Every match we really have got better and better, so I think we’re both really confident in our games at the moment.

“Hopefully we can use this as momentum for the next few weeks.”