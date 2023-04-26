Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = RM17m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 37% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 3.3% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

