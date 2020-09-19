Klopp tips 'cool' Reds recruit Jota to bring new dimension to Liverpool

Diogo Jota can step straight into the Liverpool team after his stunning move to Anfield, says a delighted Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese forward joined from Wolves in a reported £45million deal and Klopp believes the newcomer will add valuable and credible competition for places in the Premier League champions' attack.

Jota scored 16 goals in 67 Premier League games for Wolves and joins a group of forwards that includes Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino at Anfield.

Manager Klopp said Jota gives him "so many options", with his ability to play anywhere across Liverpool's familiar front three or in a deeper role.

"He knows it's a step for him and he can give us things we don't have - that's why it's cool," Klopp said.

"The space for improvement is not what I like most, but it's there. He is now already ready to play for us but yes, I'm pretty sure there's something to come.

"And the way we play, the way we train and the way we treat people, I think will help him as well.

"And, of course, being in a team like this is good because [there are] good players around you, make yourself better. That's how it will be with him as well and what he will do with us."

Given the level of investment, Liverpool will expect Jota to deliver as they aim to back up such a successful 2019-20 campaign.

Klopp always said Liverpool had the finances to spend if the right player came along, after criticism that they were slow to act in the transfer market, and the signing of Jota shows he was working behind the scenes.

The German boss told Liverpool's website: "He's a player who gives us so many options to use him. He's 23 years old, still far away from being kind of a finished article, so much potential. He has the speed, he can combine, can defend, can press.

"He has some natural things which we have in our game, like this desire and the greed and the direction.

"Of course he has to adapt to a few things and has to learn a few things – what we do differently because there are, of course, differences – but a lot of things are already there. And so I'm really excited."