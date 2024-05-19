Klopp shares heartfelt message to Liverpool fans ahead of departure

Jurgen Klopp has shared an emotional message to Liverpool fans ahead of his departure.

Klopp will sit in the Anfield dugout for the final time on Sunday 19 May, taking charge of the club for one last game.

He has been in charge at Liverpool for eight and a half years and departs having won eight trophies, including one Premier League title to end a 30-year wait, as well as the club’s sixth Champions League.

“It was an absolutely incredible, incredible time,” Klopp says in his message, before thanking fans for their support over the years.

“Leaving this incredible place is hard.”