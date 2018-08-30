Champions League: Klopp relishing PSG clash in tough group

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited by the "big challenge" of battling Paris Saint-Germain in one of the Champions League's toughest groups.

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool face a tricky path to the knockout rounds with Napoli, Red Star Belgrade and the Ligue 1 champions comprising a difficult set of opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti, winner of three Champions League titles as a coach, could transform Napoli into a particularly dangerous prospect, although Liverpool and PSG are expected to compete for top spot in Group C.

READ MORE: Champions League group stage draw - as it happened

Klopp praised Thomas Tuchel's French side and dismissed the notion of any easy points.

"I expected a difficult group, we have a difficult group and that's what the Champions League is all about," Klopp told his club's website.

"PSG are one of the most exciting teams in the world and I think their target is to win the Champions League, so that will be two interesting matches.

"Napoli, we beat them in pre-season but it goes without saying these two games will be completely a different challenge.

"I've been to Napoli with Dortmund, so I know what the atmosphere is like there. In fact, it's where I got a suspension [for being sent off]. I can do better, obviously!

"Red Star, I watched them last night. They came through and it will be, again, a very, very intense atmosphere I am sure."

PSG are now coached by fellow German Tuchel, Klopp's successor at former club Borussia Dortmund, and the Reds boss plans to keep a close eye on their progress over the coming months.

"I am looking forward to watching PSG a bit more often, which is a very interesting project for sure over in France with Thomas Tuchel," he said.

"Facing Neymar will be, for our Brazilian guys, like meeting a friend again and all that stuff.

Story Continues

"It's a big challenge, but for all the others it is a big challenge to face us."