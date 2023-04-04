Klopp opens the door for Liverpool fringe players amid frustration with first-team regulars

Jurgen Klopp sees chances for Liverpool's fringe players to push for inclusion, suggesting just a handful of his squad are safe amid rough form.

The Reds slipped to a 4-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, their third straight defeat across all competitions.

Only a slew of fortunate results elsewhere has kept them in eighth place, and still in the hunt to secure European qualification after a poor season.

But ahead of Tuesday's trip to Chelsea, Klopp acknowledges plenty of spots are up for grabs amid the lacklustre efforts of his regular picks.

"We have opportunities to change, and we have to change," he told Sky Sports News. "We cannot just close our eyes and say 'the same again and again'.

"We have to change, and now the door is miles open for everybody to get into the team because there's only two or three who have their spot safe.

"The boys know, that's one thing I told them. We have to fight through this, that's the only way.

"You cannot play a little bit of here and there, or play with a backheel five times in a row and [hope] something will happen

"You have to really open your eyes, put everything straight and go. That's what we will do."

Klopp was public in his evisceration of his squad following their capitulation against City, but the German is unconcerned that his words may harm morale.

"The players feel very responsible for everything, so there's not one player in the dressing room who doesn't care," he added.

"We were underperforming in almost every other position and that doesn't help. None of the performances were great, and you cannot play like that against City.

"You cannot play like that in the Premier League. The next opponent requires everything we have to offer and that's what we prepare for."