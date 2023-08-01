Klopp laughs off idea of Mbappé loan but Liverpool submit £42m Lavia bid

Jürgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions Liverpool are in the running to put together a loan deal for Kylian Mbappé. The France striker has rejected the chance to hold talks with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal after Paris Saint-Germain accepted a world-record £259m bid and Anfield has been touted as a possible destination.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told Sky Germany as he prepared the squad for the final match of their pre-season Asia tour against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

“I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me … that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Liverpool have submitted an improved bid of £42m for the midfielder Roméo Lavia but that will be rejected by Southampton, who have a £50m asking price. Lavia wants the move and negotiations are continuing.

Klopp has signed the midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister but has lost a number of players from the position, including Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.