Klopp hails Liverpool 'identity' and tackles Brewster future

Jurgen Klopp wants another goal rush from Liverpool this season as questions continue to surround the Anfield future of young striker Rhian Brewster.

When winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool rattled in 85 goals across 38 games, a total only beaten by runners-up Manchester City.

The front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have fresh competition after Diogo Jota arrived from Wolves, and Klopp would love to see Liverpool prove as potent as ever this term.

Whether Brewster had a part to play remains to be seen, with Klopp leaving the 20-year-old out of his squad for Thursday's EFL Cup win at Lincoln City, where a host of fringe and young players were given a chance to impress.

England Under-21 forward Brewster has been linked to Crystal Palace and Sheffield United recently after impressing last season while on loan at Swansea City.

"Look, it should not surprise you. Transfers, these kind of things, we do not talk about," Klopp said on Friday, when asked about Brewster's status.

"He was not in the squad [at Lincoln]. You can make of it what you want. Nothing really to say. No news."

With or without Brewster, Liverpool's attacking strength in depth looks strong, but Klopp says their goalscoring success and fluent football only comes through hard work from throughout his squad, speaking proudly of a shared "identity".

"I don't think we were unplayable last year, it didn't feel like that," Klopp said. "I don't know if we can be better than last year. We always try to do the right thing in the right moment.

"We are offensive-orientated, but without a very good defensive structure you have absolutely no chance. We try to do our absolute best in each game, and that’s something I loved in both games so far and something I loved especially [at Lincoln].

"if the team last night would have worn a different shirt I would still have known it was us, and I like that a lot. This kind of identity, we really want to make sure everybody can see that."

Klopp's team are unbeaten in their last 60 Premier League games at Anfield, with Arsenal the next team to put that record to the test when they visit on Monday.

The Reds manager says he is "absolutely not interested" in the statistic.

"The only moment when I think about that number is when somebody asks me about it," he said. "We did what we did; we tried to win football games in different circumstances: at night time, at lunchtime, with supporters, without supporters.

"It's our home, we feel well there, but there's no secret recipe. We don't expect to lose but we don't expect either to win."