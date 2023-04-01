Klopp frustrated as 'nothing good' Liverpool capitulation sinks them against Man City

Jurgen Klopp vented his frustrations at Liverpool's capitulation against Manchester City, suggesting there was "nothing good" about their performance.

The Reds struck first at the Etihad Stadium through Mohamed Salah but subsequently fell to a 4-1 defeat against Pep Guardiola's champions in the Premier League.

Despite the absence of leading goalscorer Erling Haaland through injury, the hosts dismantled their visitors in ruthless fashion, with a trio of second-half goals doing the damage.

The nature of Liverpool's concessions after the break left their manager fuming at their display, ruing their inability to shut down their opponents throughout a crucial encounter.

"We just had to follow as they did whatever they wanted," he told BT Sport. "We were lucky they were not in a greedy mood. There is nothing good to say about this game.

"This is a game we have to use, and make clear which things cannot happen [going forward]. We cannot not have challenges in key areas, or be that open.

"I stand here and have to explain it, but I cannot explain it. I cannot change it now, I can [only] report what I saw. We will talk about it tomorrow [but] these things happened too often."

Having gone into the interval all square following Julian Alvarez's equaliser, Kevin De Bruyne's finish less than a minute into the second half set the tone for Liverpool's collapse.

Further goals for Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish meant the Reds missed the chance to close the five-point gap to fifth-place Newcastle, who have a game in hand on them too.

Klopp was at a loss for their complete reversal, telling BBC Match of the Day: "The first half was one we've seen a few times. We played calm, composed and caused them problems.

"But coming out after half-time and conceding two quick goals broke everything down. How we conceded is difficult to accept. [It is] absolutely not acceptable to be honest."

"City [were] completely in control after that. We were open and they could do whatever they wanted. That they only scored one more goal, it could've been different and that's really bad news for us."