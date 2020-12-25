Klopp covers Wham and Rashford reflects – Christmas Day’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from Christmas Day.
Christmas
Athletes around the world took to social media to send their followers season’s greetings – with Jurgen Klopp proving to be more Andrew Ridgeley than George Michael.
❤️ A special Christmas day message from Jürgen Klopp…
YNWA ✊ pic.twitter.com/9f2jZUQwqA
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2020
Marcus Rashford reflected on a big year.
Merry Christmas x pic.twitter.com/dUoxlssc4W
— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 25, 2020
Tottenham’s players made some special visits.
🎄 @sergio_regui, @dele_official and @JTanganga99 call youngsters at local hospitals to spread some festive cheer! 🤣 #SpursXmas ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/f8QNv9VK9A
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 25, 2020
As did Harry Maguire.
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄
It was a pleasure to play a part in @MU_Foundation’s #SantasRedHelpers campaign to help vulnerable children this winter ❤️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/z3iZSxNbD1
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 24, 2020
The work didn’t stop for Tyson Fury.
Work work work 🎄 pic.twitter.com/7KlE0mX69Z
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas!
We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness🎅🏻🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xpb7wu2kmU
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2020
Merry Christmas everyone! Have a great day 🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/ufpakWOI3I
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 25, 2020
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 24, 2020
💌 A special message from the skipper, @stephhoughton2! 💌 pic.twitter.com/puIOuv7Pna
— Lionesses (@Lionesses) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas 🎄to all 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/e4vOhJhaH0
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 25, 2020
Xmas Time ! 🎅🏽🎄All the best for you and your loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ARlDuik1gd
— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 24, 2020
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from The Reeds! pic.twitter.com/eC8jLqQsjU
— Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) December 25, 2020
Feliz Navidad 🎄! Merry Christmas 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/s2zuAwfzXe
— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 24, 2020
Feliz natal galera 🎁🎄😂 pic.twitter.com/q8FZxnqjho
— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 24, 2020
I knew buying extra stock would come in handy… pic.twitter.com/Ly7Cw8cKtN
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 24, 2020
Merry Christmas Twitter ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/jA35W3sVkg
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas ❤️🎁🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/nQKrBLoHOj
— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) December 25, 2020
Happy Christmas from all the 🌹 family… pic.twitter.com/bHS9lJFwkj
— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) December 25, 2020
Cricket
Tributes poured in for former England and Surrey batsman John Edrich following his death at the age of 83.
Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !! A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with…RIP
— Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) December 25, 2020
Also, a test triple-centurion and @surreycricket legend #RIP https://t.co/YfnfxCwjBS
— mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 24, 2020
Sorry to hear that John Edrich has died.Chunky of hand but brave as hell.
— John Challis (@BeingBoycie) December 25, 2020
It’s all about Boxing Day for Steve Smith.
Football
West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal welcomed a new arrival.
My wife have brought me most beautiful gift on the world. I can’t to describe how much proud of her I am. How great you handled this difficult time. You’re best. Loveee you ❤️ Natalie welcome in our family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X4rfXF308F
— Vladimír Coufal (@Coufi5) December 25, 2020