Klopp calls for Spurs vs Liverpool replay after VAR error: ‘It is unprecedented’

Oliver Browning
·1 min read

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for their match against Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed due to the glaring VAR error which cost them the opening goal.

Fall-out from the VAR failure in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat - in which officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s goal due to a misunderstanding of the on-field decision - is still dominating discussions among football fans.

The Premier Game Match Officials Ltd released the audio conversation between officials and the VAR after a request from Liverpool, but Klopp said that had made little difference to their thinking.

“I think the only outcome should be a replay,” the Liverpool boss said.