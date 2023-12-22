Klopp calls for 'proper home game' against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta

Jurgen Klopp wants his Liverpool players to give Arsenal a "proper Anfield experience" when the Premier League's top two sides meet on Saturday.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 10 home Premier League games against the Gunners and the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw there last season.

On how much he is relishing the top-of-the-table match, Klopp said: "I love it more when [we] are first and 55 points ahead - that is a pure joy. But we are in the position we are and it is not that bad.

"We will play against a super strong team and one that played exceptionally last season. Coming back, they are even better than last season.

"They have brought in top players to improve the team but they already had a top team that went through the Champions League pretty easily and played a really good Premier League campaign.

"It's a massive game. We have to make sure we make it a proper home game and a proper Anfield experience. That is all I want."

Klopp does not see Arsenal as a greater threat in the title race this season - but only because he saw them as a credible challenger last campaign.

"I thought they looked like that last year, but then some results kicked in," he said. "I do not know exactly the reason for it to be honest.

"I can remember our game here. They were outstanding until we found a way into the game. That was the team we faced, is what they are and then [they] bring in Rice and Havertz? That doesn't make them worse!

"Mikel [Arteta] built exactly the team he wanted. They are difficult to play against, are a good mix between physicality, good technique, very good organisation and they are well coached. They made another step and really have my respect, but we want the points."