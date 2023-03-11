Klopp: Bournemouth deserved to beat Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp conceded Bournemouth deserved their 1-0 win against Liverpool after the Reds missed the chance to move into the Premier League's top four.

Philip Billing's first-half effort was enough to down the Merseyside outfit at the Vitality Stadium, with three points taking the Cherries out of the relegation zone.

Mohamed Salah, fresh from a brace in last Sunday's 7-0 hammering of Manchester United that saw the Egypt international become Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, missed a second-half penalty to leave the visitors licking their wounds.

Klopp believes that could have been the turning point in the game, though he felt Bournemouth, who gave leaders Arsenal a scare last time out, were long overdue a victory.

"The last penalty we got in the league was long ago and it's completely hypothetical but if we score there, the game could turn," he told BT Sport.

"It doesn't make the performance better but could change the result at least. He scores goals, he scores a lot of goals, but he missed the penalty, that's life.

"It was clear from the first second that we come here, Bournemouth are fighting to stay in the league, wonderful club, wonderful city, they want to stay in and they do really well.

"Results were not going in the right direction in the last few months, but the performances look different, and so they deserve the three points today, that's it."

Bournemouth's Adam Smith, who saw the penalty decision go against him for handball, felt justice was served from Salah's miss and revealed even some of the Liverpool players were confused by the penalty.

"Even some of the Liverpool lads said it was a bit harsh," he said.

"I was jumping, I couldn't see the ball, I don't know how I meant to stop that. I jump with my hands, I think my arms were down, so maybe it was a little bit of justice that they missed it."