KLM: will cancel small number of summer flights through Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said on Thursday it would cancel a small number of existing flights through Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport this summer due to passenger caps.

KLM said it would limit the number of tickets it sells due to the caps imposed by the airport, which represent a 16% reduction in the number of passengers that it and other airlines had planned to carry.

Passengers whose flights are cancelled are being offered a different flight on the same day, KLM said in a statement.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet)