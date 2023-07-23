What Is Klingelnberg AG's (VTX:KLIN) Share Price Doing?

Klingelnberg AG (VTX:KLIN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF20.00 and falling to the lows of CHF17.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Klingelnberg's current trading price of CHF18.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Klingelnberg’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Klingelnberg Worth?

Great news for investors – Klingelnberg is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Klingelnberg’s ratio of 8.18x is below its peer average of 19.62x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. What’s more interesting is that, Klingelnberg’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Klingelnberg generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Klingelnberg, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since KLIN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KLIN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KLIN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Klingelnberg as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Klingelnberg you should be aware of.

