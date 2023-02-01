KlimaDAO and SCB Group Carbon Project Financing Partnership: Improved Cookstoves for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

KlimaDAO
·2 min read

Featured Image for KlimaDAO

Featured Image for KlimaDAO
Featured Image for KlimaDAO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlimaDAO has ratified 250,000 USDC in funding to support the development of the Improved Cookstoves project in Bangladesh in collaboration with SCB Group. The funding will enable the issuance of 31,250 Gold Standard certified carbon credits between 2023 and 2025, with the goal of providing liquidity for consumers within the Digital Carbon Market (DCM) on the Polygon blockchain.

By rolling out energy-efficient, improved smokeless cook stoves known locally as 'Chula' to the community, the project helps address environmental and health issues that stem from the use of inefficient cookstoves and polluting open flames within homes.

The partnership demonstrates how decentralized mechanisms can be used to transparently allocate resources towards high-impact carbon projects globally, and how community-wide governance can enable greater stakeholder engagement and scrutiny around the type and quality of carbon credits that are bridged into the DCM.

The partnership announcement comes after three months of discussion on KlimaDAO's Community Forum and a token vote via the Snapshot platform.

Drew Bonneau of KlimaDAO said, "This collaboration represents a significant milestone for KlimaDAO and the wider DCM, as the community's first DAO-wide token vote to allocate funding towards a project financing initiative. The carbon markets are becoming an increasingly important mechanism for directing capital to projects across the globe, and increased community involvement can help raise the scrutiny, scale and profile of project financing. The Improved Cookstoves for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh project, with its strong environmental and social co-benefits, now serves as a blueprint for future decentralized carbon project initiatives."

Kevin McGeeney, CEO of SCB Group, said, "The on-chain community, always at the forefront of shaping emerging best practice in voluntary carbon markets, has once again demonstrated how forward-thinking and agile it is by agreeing to support this project. I congratulate KlimaDAO for their collaborative approach and am especially pleased I've had the honor to visit this project firsthand. The people we're supporting left everything behind in their homeland of Myanmar, and although they are now safe in Bangladesh, their situation is beyond what most of us can imagine. Your support allows these people to cook their rations and boil their water, saving time that can be more productive and sparing the scarce resources of the surrounding environment in the world's most densely populated country."

About KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO's mission is to accelerate the delivery of climate finance globally by building the transparent, neutral, and public infrastructure needed to scale the Digital Carbon Market. Contact KlimaDAO.

About SCB Group

SCB has more than 17 years' experience in the global renewables and commodity markets. With an industry-leading team and more than 100 employees across offices in Chicago, London, Singapore and Geneva, SCB is a world-leading low-carbon commodity company. It provides market-based carbon trading solutions to assist clients in achieving their sustainability goals and supports the financing of high-integrity and quality emission reduction and removal projects. Contact SCB Group.

Contact Information:
Katherine Anderson
Senior Marketing Manager, SCB Group
katherine@starcb.com

Alex Taylor
Press
press@klimadao.finance

Related Images






Image 1


KlimaDAO logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • ‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says you'll 'regret' retiring early — here are 3 big problems with leaving the workforce in your 50s

    Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.

  • Judge says Texas Attorney General Paxton must face ethics lawsuit

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must face an ethics lawsuit by state attorney regulators over a case he brought challenging results of the 2020 election, according to a court ruling posted on Monday. Judge Casey Blair on Friday denied Paxton's bid to dismiss the case on jurisdictional grounds. Paxton's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023

    Adani — whose net worth is down $36.1 billion this year — and his fellow Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • More oil is coming

    Global energy firms are carefully developing new oil and gas projects—mostly outside the United States.

  • Liberals tell Defence Department to drop appeal of military class-action deadline extension

    The federal Liberals have told the Department of National Defence to drop its appeal of a court ruling that extends the deadline to submit a claim for a sexual misconduct class action settlement. A spokesperson for Defence Minister Anita Anand's office confirmed that the department had dropped the appeal. "We will always stand up for Canadian Armed Forces members and Department of National Defence employees who have experienced sexual misconduct," the spokesperson said in a statement. A source,

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When This Pilot Quit Her Job, Her Employer Billed Her $20,000

    Struggling to find a good job, Kate Fredericks signed a “training repayment” agreement with her new airline. She soon came to regret it.

  • Twitter hit back at a private jet company suing it over an $197,000 unpaid bill, saying it was overcharged for 2 flights that weren't properly authorized

    Twitter "agreed to the price, and then they decided afterwards they didn't want to pay," the CEO of Private Jet Services told Bloomberg.

  • Russian oil output, exports stable despite sanctions - Deputy PM

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that the situation with oil output and exports in the country is stable, despite Western price caps and sanctions. The G7 economies, the European Union and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. Novak did not elaborate on output and exports volumes.

  • Don't expect price cuts on GM's $100,000 electric Hummer, despite EV discounts from Tesla and Ford

    GM doesn't expect to cut prices for its own electric cars like the GMC Hummer EV or Cadillac Lyriq, CFO Paul Jacobson said Tuesday.

  • FTX sues Voyager Digital to claw back $446 million in 2022 loan payments

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX sued crypto lender Voyager Digital on Monday, seeking to claw back $445.8 million in loan repayments that FTX made before collapsing into bankruptcy in November 2022. FTX and Voyager both filed for bankruptcy amid a 2022 collapse in cryptocurrency markets, but Voyager’s bankruptcy preceded FTX’s filing by four months. After Voyager filed in July, it demanded repayment of all outstanding loans to FTX and its affiliate hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • Taxi drivers tuning in for industry's $215M lawsuit against city

    At hotels, the train station and malls across the city, taxi drivers waiting for fares are glued to their phones — enrapt by the long-awaited industry lawsuit against the City of Ottawa. The $215 million lawsuit alleges the city did not take reasonable steps to protect taxi plate owners when it allowed Uber to operate in September 2016. Plates, issued by the city, are required to drive a cab. Their number is limited, so plate owners planned their retirement on the idea they could sell them for a

  • An EV pricing war could be just what electric car-makers — and buyers — need right now

    Today's pricing war, coupled with new federal EV tax credits, could boost EV demand, helping automakers to boost volume, further helping with cost.

  • Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • UPDATE 2-Fire-idled Freeport LNG seeks U.S. approval to start one unit

    Freeport LNG asked U.S. regulators for approval to add natural gas to one of the three idled units at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, a milestone in efforts to restore production after a seven-month outage, according to a federal filing made available on Tuesday. The June 8 shutdown drove up global prices for the superchilled gas to record levels last summer just as Europe was struggling to replace supplies of Russian gas cut in response to European sanctions on Russia for the Ukraine invasion. Freeport LNG in a filing dated Monday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to put gas into one of the plant's three liquefaction units for "initial LNG production."

  • How ChatGPT is being adopted into the real estate industry by generating online listings

    The impact of ChatGPT is already being felt in the real estate industry.

  • Russia seeks $220 mln in unpaid taxes from Exxon -reports

    The Russian General Prosecutor's Office is asking a court to recover 15.5 billion roubles ($220 million) in allegedly unpaid taxes from U.S. oil major ExxonMobil, local news agencies TASS and Interfax reported on Tuesday citing court documents. The Sakhalin regional court website lists a claim against Exxon Neftegaz Ltd, ExxonMobil's Russian subsidiary, by the General Prosecutor's Office, without giving further details. Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside of U.S. working hours.

  • Whole Foods is sick of high prices, too — so it's pulling the Walmart trick of squeezing suppliers to bring prices down

    Whole Foods asked its suppliers to help it lower prices as inflation eases at a meeting in December, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Do you know how long you might live? It's an important part of retirement planning.

    Retirement planning involves estimating how long you'll live. Yet just 37% of people surveyed came close to identifying average longevity.