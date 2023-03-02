Provide and KlimaDAO Partnership Announced, Offering Automated Carbon Offsetting to SAP and ServiceNow Business Customers

KlimaDAO
·2 min read

In partnership with KlimaDAO, Provide will enable SAP and ServiceNow to be integrated directly with the Digital Carbon Market to offset an organization's operational carbon emissions on demand

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Provide, a Web3 infrastructure provider aiming to transform global commerce, is partnering with KlimaDAO, the leading provider of digital carbon credits, to bring automated carbon offsetting to SAP and ServiceNow customers.

KlimaDAO, Thursday, March 2, 2023, Press release picture
KlimaDAO, Thursday, March 2, 2023, Press release picture

The Provide ECO infrastructure enables the integration of enterprise software with KlimaDAO's automated carbon offsetting functionality, allowing customers to efficiently offset their operational carbon footprint with no additional administrative burden or requirement for intermediaries. This is a stepchange from the existing process of calculating, sourcing, and offsetting carbon emissions, which can be a lengthy and administratively burdensome process.

The partnership demonstrates how powerful the interoperability of public blockchain technologies is, enabling direct integration of different, complementary technologies to increase efficiencies across value chains, reduce transaction costs, and increase transparency.

Drew Bonneau, Head of Strategic Partnerships at KlimaDAO, said, "Working with Provide is a real step forward for the Digital Carbon Market - KlimaDAO has led the development of this DCM techstack, and it is by partnering with innovative service providers such as Provide that we can really start to pass the benefits of our technologies on at scale to enterprise business customers."

Ryan Fleischmann, SAP Architect and Dev Evangelist at Provide, said:

"Sustainability is a key focus area for the Fortune 500 companies that rely upon SAP and ServiceNow every day as the heartbeat of their finance, supply chain, manufacturing and other business processes. With Provide ECO, we enable enterprises to leverage the DCM to take breakthrough action on their carbon emissions and improve their Scope 3 carbon reporting."

Provide will be presenting more about their ECO product on March 7 at KlimaDAO's upcoming webinar, Leveraging Digital Carbon, the second webinar showcasing the benefits of digital carbon in their ON SET series. You can register for this webinar here.

About Provide

Provide's mission is to accelerate the adoption of enterprise web3 infrastructure to transform global commerce. Provide's offerings in this domain are highly differentiated with integrations to Fortune 500 enterprise platforms such as SAP and ServiceNow and market-leading solutions in decentralized identity, wallet integration, smart contract middleware, and composable zero-knowledge cryptography. Contact Provide at hello@provide.services.

About KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO's mission is to accelerate the delivery of climate finance globally by building the transparent, neutral, and public infrastructure needed to scale the Digital Carbon Market. Contact KlimaDAO.

Contact Information

Alex Taylor
Press
press@klimadao.finance

Rafael Echevarria
Marketing Manager
rafael@klimadao.finance

SOURCE: KlimaDAO

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741624/Provide-and-KlimaDAO-Partnership-Announced-Offering-Automated-Carbon-Offsetting-to-SAP-and-ServiceNow-Business-Customers

Latest Stories

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim

    FREDERICTON — Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province. The agreement in principle with forestry company AV Group NB outlines a path for a forest co-management model and for other economic development opportunities, representatives for the six nations said Tuesday. "It's much more of a symbolic gesture," sai

  • Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half

    Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories. CEO Elon Musk and other executives outlined the goals during a 3 1/2-hour investor day presentation at Tesla's Austin, Texas, headquarters Wednesday as they presented the company's third master plan. The changes could bring the cost of a new generation of vehicles to around $25,000.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly made a $8.2 billion acquisition that taps into the electric-vehicle boom

    Berkshire bought Pilot, a truck-stop chain that has partnered with General Motors and Volvo to develop national EV charging networks.

  • Oil and gas investment in Canada to hit $40 billion in 2023, industry group says

    CALGARY — Investment in oil and gas production in Canada will jump by 11 per cent to hit $40 billion in 2023, the country's largest fossil fuel industry group said Wednesday. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said spending in the oilpatch in 2023 is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, three years after the arrival of COVID-19 decimated global commodity prices. “It feels pretty good. It’s a significant milestone for sure," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton. "It’s a pretty

  • China holds up chipmaker Arm's plan to offload joint venture - FT

    Chinese officials have declined to process the paperwork confirming Arm China's transfer to a new Vision Fund entity since the documents were submitted to business regulators around May last year, FT said, citing three people close to the matter. Arm and Softbank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The report comes after the United States passed a sweeping set of regulations last year aimed at kneecapping China's semiconductor industry.

  • Trafigura says Gupta sought to pass off Russian metal as Indian - court docs

    An Indian businessman accused by Trafigura of fraud told the commodity trader he imported Russian nickel and had it processed before rebranding it as Indian to get around financing restrictions, a former Trafigura executive said in an affidavit to a London court. The document suggests possible ways Russian metal has continued to flow onto global markets despite a host of companies and banks refusing to deal with Russian commodities following the invasion of Ukraine. The affidavit forms part of a case Trafigura is bringing against Prateek Gupta in London's High Court, alleging "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies in substituting other materials for nickel Trafigura had bought.

  • Lithium Americas starts construction at Thacker Pass in Nevada

    Lithium Americas Corp said on Thursday it has begun construction at its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. The company's announcement follows a federal court ruling from February that rejected claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife and allowed construction to start. The proposed mine has the potential to be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and would aid in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies for the metal.

  • US SEC Plans to Keep Growing Crypto Unit as Enforcement Ramps Up

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may ramp up its recent surge of cases targeting crypto firms by once again boosting the size of its digital assets enforcement squad.

  • Oil edges up as record U.S. crude exports offset stock build

    Record high U.S. crude exports helped offset the market’s consternation over another weekly build in stockpiles, sending oil prices higher for a second day in a row. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for April delivery settled at $77.69 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 0.8%. London-traded Brent crude for April delivery settled at $84.31, up 86 cents or 1.03%.

  • U.S. Oil Exports May Be Rising But Production Isn’t

    Despite higher capex this year, U.S. oil production growth is lagging behind exports in 2023

  • Facebook is set to take some managers' teams away, demoting them to new roles at the same level as former reports

    Facebook is being reorganized and managers are being demoted to be in direct competition with their former reports.

  • Meet the typical electric-vehicle buyer: A wealthy millennial trading in a luxury gas-powered car

    Electric vehicles are still expensive, and largely bought by wealthy millennial men. But the segment is starting to attract more mainstream buyers.

  • 26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home

    You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.

  • Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

    Merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. oil and gas space dropped off a cliff as natural gas prices plummeted

  • Anger as Salesforce ‘paying Matthew McConaughey $10m a year for creative advice’ as it lays off hundreds

    McConaughey is reportedly a friend of Salesforce founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff

  • Jaguar Land Rover owner demands subsidy for its steel plants in return for gigafactory deal

    Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata has tied the construction of a gigafactory in the UK to a Government bailout of its ageing steel mill in Port Talbot, leaving the battery factory project in doubt.