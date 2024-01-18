Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview for Bears offensive coordinator job

The Chicago Bears’ search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Luke Getsy continues with a prominent name now in the mix.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is notable news considering Kingsbury’s work with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who many expect Chicago to select at first overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

Kingsbury’s coaching experience comes primarily at the collegiate level, where he most notably coached Patrick Mahomes at Texas A&M. Kingsbury started as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2012) before being promoted to head coach (2013-18).

Kingsbury served as Cardinals head coach for four years, where he worked with Kyler Murray.

At the very least, this should serve as a good opportunity for the Bears to get some intel on Williams, who is in strong consideration to be drafted by them at first overall.

Chicago has interviewed or plan to interview these candidates for the OC vacancy: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Philadelphia Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady and now Kingsbury.

