Kleindienst blown away by 'Wusiala': "Sometimes I don't think I'm a fantastic footballer"

Kleindienst blown away by 'Wusiala': "Sometimes I don't think I'm a fantastic footballer"

Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst is amazed at what his 21-year-old Germany teammates Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, nicknamed ‘Wusiala’, are capable of.

"When I see the young guys, I sometimes think I'm not a fantastic footballer. But everyone has different qualities," Kliendienst told RTL/ntv with a laugh.

"They're brutally good players, the way they solve things in tight spaces, with dribbling, with vision, it's very special to be so advanced," added the 29-year-old striker.

“It makes you realize how old you are when you see the youngsters running around. What they've achieved and experienced at such a young age is something special.”

At the age of 29, Kleindienst had to wait a little longer for his Germany debut.

After making his full international debut last month, he's in line to make his third appearance against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday, where he could score his first goal for his country.

“Obviously I don't want to put myself under pressure and say I have to score my first goal now. It will happen or it won't.”

But a goal would be "something special and really round everything off," the striker said.