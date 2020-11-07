Klein Vision's AirCar V5 is the Most Promising Attempt at a Flying Car So Far - Watch Video

Flying cars, as much as we love, is hard to be thought to be real at least in the current climate. However, looks like the future arrived early. We have seen previous iterations and attempts at making a dual-purpose car, but none of them really, uhm took off. And that is what Klein Vision has changed with a promising flying car.

The AirCar V5 by the Slovakian company, we assure is a different story for a few reasons. Starting with its maiden flight which was a success with two takeoffs and landings that were completed with no glitches. Second, powering the car is a 140-hp BMW engine that outputs 140 PS proving that the technology can be accessible. Third, and most importantly, the car can transport into a fully functional aircraft in just 3 minutes.

The AirCar V5 is a two-seat model that weights a 100kg over a ton and can carry an additional load of 200 kg per flight. the car or plane is powered by a BMW 1.6-litre engine, the car-plane has an effective power output of 140HP. Its estimated travel range is 1,000 km and flight consumption of 18 l/h.

The AirCar can go from the ground to the sky with a takeoff of 300 m reaching speeds up to 200 km/h. But what;s even impressive is the stability and controllability that is available to any pilot. Following this Klein Vision also aims to deliver a model with a certified ADEPT, 300HP engine within the next 6 next month.