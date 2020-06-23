The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CONN, SRNE and CCL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Conn's, Inc. (CONN)

Class Period: September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2020

Conn's, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in CONN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/conns-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7509&from=1

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

Class Period: May 15, 2020 - May 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

The SRNE lawsuit alleges Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in SRNE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sorrento-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7509&from=1

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

Class Period: September 26, 2019 - May 1, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

Throughout the class period, Carnival Corporation & Plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's medics were reporting increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company's ships; (2) Carnival was violating port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections on board its ships; (3) in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company's own health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks; (4) by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CCL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carnival-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=7509&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:



J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595009/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-CONN-SRNE-and-CCL



