The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FGEN, CCXI and DNMR

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Class Period: October 18, 2017 - April 6, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2021

Throughout the class period, FibroGen, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Class Period: November 26, 2019 - May 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

ChemoCentryx, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Class Period: October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Danimer Scientific, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

