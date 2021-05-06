The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PLUG, GOEV and RMO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Plug Power Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Class Period: August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

The GOEV lawsuit alleges that Canoo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Class Period: October 5, 2020 - March 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

During the class period, Romeo Power, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (ii) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo's business, operations and business prospects, (iii) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (iv) Romeo's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo's revenue growth, and (v) Romeo's supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. Given the supply constraint that Romeo was experiencing during the Class Period, Defendants had no reasonable basis to represent that the Company had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.

