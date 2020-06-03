The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZM, R and CTMX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

Class Period: April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

During the class period, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in ZM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zoom-video-communications-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7128&from=1

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Class Period: July 23, 2015 - February 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Ryder System, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryder's financial results were inflated as a result of the Company's practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet; (2) there was no reasonable basis to believe that Ryder would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; (3) Ryder's residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in R: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ryder-system-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7128&from=1

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

Class Period: May 17, 2018 - May 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

Throughout the class period, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (ii) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CTMX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cytomx-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7128&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/592678/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ZM-R-and-CTMX



