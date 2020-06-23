The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CTMX, CLNY and WFC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

Class Period: May 17, 2018 - May 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (ii) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Learn about your recoverable losses in CTMX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cytomx-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7508&from=1

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY)

Class Period: August 9, 2019 - May 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

According to the complaint, Colony Capital, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Colony's sale of its industrial real estate portfolio and the bifurcation of Colony Credit Real Estate's portfolio were foreseeably likely to negatively impact Colony's financial and operating results; (ii) certain of Colony's remaining portfolio companies carried unsustainable levels of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and were thus at a significant risk of default; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Learn about your recoverable losses in CLNY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/colony-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?id=7508&from=1

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Class Period: April 5, 2020 - May 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 3, 2020

The WFC lawsuit alleges that Wells Fargo & Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (ii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company's litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in WFC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/wells-fargo-company-loss-submission-form?id=7508&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595005/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-CTMX-CLNY-and-WFC



