The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSX, WORX and HALL

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period GSX Techedu Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Class Period: April 13, 2020 - April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint alleges SCWorx Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Class Period: March 5, 2019 - March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

