The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JRVR, ATHA and REKR

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Class Period: August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period James River Group Holdings, Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and/or purchased common stock in or traceable to the Company's registration statement issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering priced at $17.00 per share.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2021

The ATHA lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Athira Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the research conducted by Defendant Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas' scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary in order to make the statements made not misleading.

Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Class Period: April 12, 2019 - May 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

Throughout the class period, Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rekor's automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology and uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ("UVED")-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (ii) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (iii) Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as Defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (iv) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

